3 hours ago

Senior lecturer in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) law faculty, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu has been appointed the dean of the faculty.

His appointment takes effect from September 1, 2022.

He is the fifth person but the fourth substantive academic to be appointed to the role of dean by the governing council of GIMPA, as well as the youngest (at age 37).

The first to serve in the role was Professor Kwame Frimpong, who was in office from 2010 to 2012.

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi took over and served from 2012 to 2018, acting in the role for the first three years of his tenure.

Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei succeeded him and served from 2019 through to 2020. Dr Alex Ansong has been serving as the acting dean since 2020.

Profile of Dr.Agyeman-Budu

Kwaku Agyeman-Budu is a lawyer by profession and a legal academic. Since January 2013 he has been teaching various courses at the GIMPA Faculty of Law in Accra, Ghana.

In September 2013, he established the Justice Foundation (www.tjf-gh.org), an apolitical, not-for-profit, non-religious human rights organisation, with the sole purpose of increasing access to justice in Ghana.

In this capacity, he has represented many indigent criminal defendants in the courts of Ghana, pro bono.

Agyeman-Budu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana, as well as a qualifying certificate in law from the Ghana School of Law.

He also holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in international law and justice and a doctorate in juridical science (SJD) from Fordham University School of Law in the United States.

At present, he is the head of law centres within the Faculty of Law at GIMPA, where he oversees the management of the African Centre of International Criminal Justice (ACICJ) (www.acicj.org) and the African Centre on Law and Ethics (ACLE) (www.acle-gh.org).

He is also a member and co-ordinator of the Judicial Service of Ghana’s internship and clerkship committee, for which he oversees the placement of law students with courts in Ghana.

Dr Agyeman-Budu teaches constitutional law, international human rights and humanitarian law and intellectual property law at the GIMPA Faculty of Law.

His research interests include all of the aforementioned areas, as well as criminal law, international criminal law and justice, business and human rights and legal ethics.

Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu has been a member of the African Network of Constitutional Lawyers (ANCL) since April 2021.

He has also been a patron of the Adansiman Progressive Association (APA) since December 2020. From December 2020 to date, he has also served as a convener of the Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE).

He is a member of the Nairobi-based African Group of Experts in International Criminal Justice and the Ghana Bar Association, which he joined in October 2013.

Source: citifmonline