Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has reportedly purchased 1,000 tickets for fans who want to watch the Black Stars' 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kotoko boss is not alone as Medeama President and owner, Moses Armah Parker has also purchased 500 tickets to be given to spectators who want to watch the game.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

25 Black Stars players arrived in Kumasi from Accra on Tuesday where they will play the game on Thursday.

It will be the first game for new Black Stars boss Chris Hughton who was appointed last month but unveiled in Kumasi on Monday.