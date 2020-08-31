3 hours ago

When Gabby October-Darko, the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, opens his mouth and says “I am proud that my law firm was chosen to be part of this destiny changing transaction” you should know right away that he is on radio and TV to push an agenda that will have an evalasting benefit to the Akyem mafia, headed by Nana Akufo-Addo.

This Agyapa Royalties scandal stinks so bad that Gabby, who disassociated himself from PDS, is now on radio and TV, defending it. He is pleading for mercy with Ghanaians to vote for his Uncle because he thinks the Agyapa Royalties needs to see four more years of his Uncle as President. If you are a Ghanaian who does not know where your next meal is coming from, should you listen to this guy, who and his Akyem Mafia are going to make billions of dollars out of this scandal?

How come every juicy contract that has an evalasting benefit and perpetual income to the Directors has the names of Nana Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Asante Bediatuo, and Bomti (Nana Addo’ brother) also Osafo-Marfo and Kofi Osafo-Marfo in them? It started with Kenbond, PDS and now Agyapa Royalties. Are these the only family in Ghana that needs to be rich? Did 53% of Ghanaians vote for this family to take us for a ride? They now steal without regard to the law with an explanation that they are Ghanaians and qualified for the job. What a beautiful nonsense. In just three years, they’ve owned Kenbond, PDS and Agyapa Royalties, what else would they bring if they are given another four years? Look at your face in the mirror if you shout “4 more for Nana” when you have to work two and three jobs just to pay your rent? Think about it, you also have your family to feed.

The bait that Agyapa Royalties will be listed on the London Stock Exchange is just a lie. Once the transaction goes through, they will come out with a very good reason why it will not be possible to list it on the London Stock Exchange.

The basic calculation of Agyapa Royalties is that they are going to invest $500M into Ghana’s mineral resources that already gives Ghana $250M a year. The contract is for the next 15 years and no government can change the CEO of Agyapa Royalties. So in short, the Akyem Mafia will make $250M times 13 years. See if your calculator can come up with a figure.

Nana Addo is mute on this scandal because he wants to see the reaction of the public. If the noise is too much, he will say he was not aware of the deal or he was misled. He will then cancel it. This is why I am calling on you and the rest of Ghanaians to make the loudest noise on this Agyapa Royalties scandal until the President hears it. For now, the Attorney General stands with you.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement in USA.