One TV station reported that Joe Biden has won Georgia. Another one reported that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of America. People immediately came out and said the reportage was fake because counting of votes were still going on. I have two friends in the Joe Biden cyber security team (nationality withheld) who told me the reportage was correct based on the data they have. They said by Monday, America will announce Joe Biden as their next President.

Now there are two prophets in Ghana who prophesied that Donald Trump will win the US elections. They are Rev. Owusu Bempah and his son Rev Badu Kobi. They were too emphatic that there was no doubt about their prophecy. If Ghana were to be a nasty country, fire will be on their churches by now, and people will be calling the fire service.

Now, Rev Nigel Gaisie also prophesied that both Ghana and US will choose a female running mate. That prophesy has come to pass. He prophesied that Joe Biden will be the next US President. That prophecy has come to pass. He prophesied that John Mahama will win Ghana’s elections by 52.1%. We are waiting for that prophecy to come to pass on December 7. Aba no, Mahama afa.

Dr. Lawrence