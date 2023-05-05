52 minutes ago

Once upon a time, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong told the world that when it comes to the fight against galamsey, President Akufo-Addo stands as a big tree but with rotting roots. He said all the roots of Nana Addo are rotting to the core. Didn’t Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on galamsey confirm what Ken Agyapong said?

In the report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng which was submitted to the Jubilee House two years ago, he was emphatic that some senior staff at the Jubilee House are deeply involved in galamsey. He mentioned names like: *Seth Mantey, Horace Ekow Ewusi, Mr. S. K. Boafo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gabby Otchere Darko, Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa) Charles Nii Tagoe, Captain Koda, Laud Commey, Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Donald Entsuah, George Kwame Aboagye* and other criminals.

Do you now see why two years after Prof. Frimpong-Boateng had submitted the report through the Chief of Staff, Nana Addo pretended like he didn’t see the report? Do you think Nana Addo is fighting to stop galamsey? Was Nana Addo truthful when he said he has put his presidency on the line to stop galamsey? Why hasn’t he resigned as President?

I heard Gabby Otchere Darko has sued Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for GHC10 million for something. The Former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo said Gabby Otchere Darko is a nuisance and a distraction. Hasn’t the action by Gabby in the fight against galamsey confirmed how the former Chief Justice described him? Gabby thinks he can always be a nuisance and a distraction when his uncle, the President is being exposed.

If Nana Addo is truthful in fighting and winning the battle against galamsey, why would he keep all those galamsey kingpins at post when he forwarded the contents of the report to the police? The contents in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng report makes the Jubilee House a crime scene, so why would Nana Addo allow those criminals go in-and -out of the Jubilee House when they are under investigations? Clearly, Nana Addo is the weakest President in this forth republic.

My Fellow Ghanaians, by now you should be convinced that Nana Addo and the NPP cannot win the battle against galamsey. It will take a new committed President and his/her political party to fix the rot in the galamsey fight and jail all those criminals who are now under investigations.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is fighting the whole galamsey machinery at the Jubilee House. You and I know that until this criminal enterprise at the Jubilee House is voted out and properly investigated, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng can’t win and the whole country loses.

Losing the battle against galamsey because of these small group of criminals at the Jubilee House, should not be an option on December 7, 2024, the Election Day.

Mahama reba.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement in USA.