3 hours ago

I have heard Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang delivered speeches on various platforms but I must admit that three days ago, at the outdooring ceremony of her as the next Vice President of Ghana, she was such an amazing woman. She is a great asset and a woman of substance. In fact, she showed all the characteristics of a woman the Bible describes as Noble. (Proverbs 31)

Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s presentation was full of wisdom and I will quote one that was profound. She said “what really matters is not to be the first through the door but to hold the door for those behind you”

As soon as those words came out, I nodded and said the Quality Vice President has arrived. The NPP were pushing for our running mate. As soon as the running mate was announced, they said the running mate didn’t matter but the flag bearer. So what was all the noise for? It means there is a new chef in town. The game changer is here.

Every philosopher or wise thinker, can get at least these words from her: Hope, Motivation, a Unifier, Empowerment and Resource Oriented.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang represents hope for the future of Ghana and especially the youth. The country is now driven by people who have no future for the country. All they think is the next elections but not the next generation.

Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang represents the motivation the country is in dire need of. The politics of today is full of insults and nothing to motivate. Rev. Agyinasare, just said something small about how bad the country is being run and the insults on him is enough for him to resign as a man of God. The Prof herself is a victim of such insults because of her position as our next Vice President.

Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a Unifier. Throughout her speech, she identified what has so divided our country and suggested some solid answers to the problems. When she said “we are all Ghanaians” some people didn’t think so. Well, we will have a Vice President who thinks we are all Ghanaians and we deserve equal opportunities regardless of our sex, religion or color.

Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang represents women empowerment. This is where I will urge all the women groups, especially the women wing of “Be Aglow for Jesus” to rally behind one of their own. I am sure they have been praying for all these years for a time like this. A time where they will have a woman representing their interests at the Flagstaff House.

Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a Resource Oriented. She is the first woman to head a public university and being the first woman Vice President, her worth of experience will be beneficial to all manner of people, regardless of where you come from or where you are going.

Ladies and gentlemen, and especially the youth and the women, I have told you what our next Vice President represents. She represents you. Go out there and register. Campaign and pray for her. On December 7, vote for the John and Jane ticket so the hope of being proud as a Ghanaian will be restored.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of The Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA. ”Emotions only confirm our humanity”

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang