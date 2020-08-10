1 hour ago

Today, we are being forced to accept that it is best for a government to use state resources worth GHC 400,000 to buy past questions, answers to those past questions, and the Chief Examiner’s Report for students preparing to write their final exams. This is all because Nana Akufo Addo is the President and those writing the exams are call “Nana Addo Graduates”

So every thing Kwame Nkrumah to John Mahama did by giving students quality education does not matter anymore. Those days when students, teachers and parents were all involved to ensure that students do enough research on their own to pass exams are bad under Nana Addo. The Nana Addo administration found a lazy way to handle these final year students of the free SHS and they want Ghanaians to accept it as the best way.

Just as they told us that every district will have a factory but they couldn’t deliver, just as they told us every village in the north will have a dam but couldn’t deliver, just us they told us every constituency will have one million dollars every year but couldn’t deliver, just as they told us they are coming to fight corruption, but ended up fighting those who are fighting corruption, they told these students that their livelihood depended on the past questions. So why blame them for insulting the President for causing financial loss to their lives? Now, those bold students who came out and exposed the government have been sacked from their various schools.

As the past questions became a waste of Ghana’s GHC 400000, the government is now telling us those past questions were just a guide. The questions are: why didn’t the teachers give the students those necessary guide? When has a government guided students to write exams?

Why can’t Ghanaians see this as a shameful act and condemn it? Instead of people criticizing the lazy way this government has approached these “Nana Addo graduates,” they rather called for the students to be punished.

If Nana Addo could waste Ghana’s GHC400,000 on past questions, we should be careful how low they will set the pass marks.

Nana Addo is so desperate to ensure these students pass their exams but we want it to be done fairly so we don’t have rubbish in our universities.

When a government is shameless, irresponsible and insensitive like Nana Addo’s one, they never take responsibility for anything. Wasn’t what they did in opposition? Let’s bring Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to clean up the huge mess in the education sector.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement in USA.