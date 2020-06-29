2 hours ago

The Supreme Court (SC) of Ghana on June 25, gave one of the foolish verdicts on earth and then gagged the lower courts not to interfere with their opinions. What kind of nonsense is that? The opinion was that the Electoral Commission (EC) can go ahead and do mass voters registration according to CI 126. The NDC vrs the EC was a test case for this new SC, but woefully, they failed Ghanaians.

The NPP, for some strange reasons, have equated the opinions of the SC judges on June 25 to the election results on December 07. But the two dates are not the same. They have been energized and telling Ghanaians to register in their numbers but end up saying that they can however, choose not to vote on Election Day. Today, in an election year, the NPP are telling Ghanaians that voting is not by-force. They have suddenly forgotten that, just three years ago, they begged people to go and vote for them.

Initially the NDC was against the compilation of a new register but the verdict by the SC should urge you - an NDC member, an NDC sympathizer, and an independent Ghanaian - to work extra hard to bring NDC back to power.

This is just one of the reasons. The SC currently has 18 judges since 1992. Between 2017 and 2020, (3 years) Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed 11 out of the 18 judges. He did all these because of what happened on June 25. Trust me, Akufo-Addo is preparing seriously for another election petition in 2021, but you and I can stop him. The difference between the two parties should be unimaginable.

The only two ways to stop him are to work very hard during the voters registration and being very vigilant. We also need to do everything possible to stay at the polling station all day and all night on December 07. We can’t compromise on that. John Mahama can’t go every where on that day and that is why he is trusting you to help him. This is a trust you can’t afford to break.

You are I know that the opinions of the SC judges on June 25 was not in the best interest of Ghana. They say you can ask two people to vouch for you as if it is easy practically. One person can not vouch for more than 10 people, so take note of that and don’t break the law.

I know it is going to be tough on you between June 30 and August 06, and that is why I am writing this to encourage you. We have fought a good fight for three and half years, let us finish it hard to the rest of the year. We have just five months to go.

By the way, does Nana Addo know about the heavy military presence in the Volta region, or this one too, he is not aware?

I can’t assure you of the reward that awaits you but with John Mahama coming as President, your toil shall never be in vain. Together it is possible. Let’s beat the NPP to their own game. Yes, we can.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.