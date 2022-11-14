15 minutes ago

Comic actor Dr Likee has reciprocated the love of his longtime friend Shifo in an expensive way as he gifts him a car.

The two have not just been friends for many years but colleagues in the Kumawood industry.

Shifo has been with Dr Likee through the days they were yet to be known, and he is still a member of Likee’s crew for his skit production.

It was after one of their usual recordings that Dr Likee surprised Shifo with a brand new sedan car to the amazement of other casts present.

Shifo was beside himself with joy and full of gratitude when he hopped into his new car for a test drive.