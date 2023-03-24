4 hours ago

Kumasi-based actor, YouTuber and social media sensation Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Akabenezer, has signed an ambassadorial deal with Shatta Wale's ride-hailing company, SHAXI.

He was officially unveiled as the SHAXI brand ambassador in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 24, 2023.

As SHAXI ambassador, the job of Dr. Likee, as he is affectionately called, will be to promote the massive boost in SHAXI ride in Oseikrom, the Ashanti regional capital.

He received a brand new SHAXI car from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SHAXI, Shatta Wale.

Speaking at his unveiling, elated Dr. Likee said he was thankful to the Almighty God for blessing him, and thanked Shatta Wale for the recognition.

He also acknowledged his management team, directors and producers and well as colleague actors and actresses for their unflinching support towards his career.

After switching to making skits in the wake of the collapse of the local film industry, Kumawood, Akabenezer's career has been steadily advancing.

Dr. Likee has unofficially been named the nation's current best skit performer by a few members of the industry and some of his supporters.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com