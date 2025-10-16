2 hours ago

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has confirmed that Otto Addo remains Ghana’s head coach, despite mounting public calls for his dismissal following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Addo, 50, faced intense criticism after Ghana finished bottom of their AFCON qualifying group, marking the nation’s first absence from the tournament in over two decades. However, he redeemed himself by guiding the Black Stars to top Group I in World Cup qualifying, securing a 1–0 win over Comoros and a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Otto Addo is the head coach of the Black Stars, and that has not changed,” Dr Abbey told Asempa FM.

“He has a contract, and his employers have not said they are done with him… He must be celebrated for qualifying Ghana.”

Despite the World Cup qualification, sections of the football fraternity — including Sports Minister Kofi Adams — have reportedly joined the debate over Addo’s future. Dr Abbey acknowledged the public’s right to express opinions but emphasized that contractual and performance metrics remain the guiding factors.

“From the time we came in, look at the statistics… Every Ghanaian deserves to have an opinion.”

When asked about weaknesses in Addo’s technical setup, Abbey responded with humility:

“Except God, everyone has weaknesses.”

As Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance, the conversation around Addo’s future reflects the tension between public sentiment and institutional stability — a dynamic that will shape the Black Stars’ journey on the global stage.