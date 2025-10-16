36 minutes ago

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has opened up about the resolute mission to restore Ghana’s footballing fortunes following the team’s historic failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in over two decades, Ghana finished bottom of their qualifying group with just three points from six matches, prompting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to dissolve the existing committee led by Mark Addo.

A new leadership team was formed, spearheaded by Dr Randy Abbey as Chairman and Stephen Appiah as Vice Chairman, alongside Moses Armah, Samuel Aboabire, and Dr Richard Nsenkyire.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Dr Abbey recalled the difficult transition:

“It was a difficult time… but we knew that we could turn it around once we got the support from the President [John Mahama] and the Sports Minister [Kofi Adams].”

He credited decisive changes to the technical setup and a renewed sense of purpose for the team’s revival:

“We tweaked the technical team… With the World Cup coming up next, there was no way we were going to miss out.”

Under the restructured committee, Ghana bounced back to top Group I in World Cup qualifying, securing their fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

With leadership clarity and technical cohesion restored, the Black Stars are now poised to rewrite their narrative on the world stage.