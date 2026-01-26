2 days ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani struck a critical tone after his side’s emphatic 3–0 win over Eleven Wonders, insisting the performance did not meet his standards despite the club’s biggest victory of the season.

The Phobians swept aside bottom-placed Eleven Wonders on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium, with goals from Mawuli Wayo, Martin Karikari and Kelvin Osei Asibey securing all three points and lifting Hearts into the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

Yet, while the scoreline suggested a comfortable afternoon, Dramani cut a dissatisfied figure at full time, admitting he was far from pleased with what he saw.

“I wasn’t too happy a person,” the Hearts coach said afterwards.

He acknowledged the significance of keeping a clean sheet and recording a convincing win, but stressed that his team missed chances to be far more ruthless.

“I think it is good that we had our first 3–0 win, but we still need to be more clinical. We need to be more conventional and also make the right decisions in very key moments,” he explained.

Dramani also highlighted areas he believes still require urgent attention, particularly Hearts’ organisation when defending and their approach when out of possession.

“For me, I focus more on the small details of the game, both in terms of our defensive structure and having a clear identity of what we have to do when we don’t have the ball, especially when we need to win it in higher positions,” he said.

“These key aspects are things I don’t take lightly. I really emphasise them.”

The win moves Hearts of Oak onto 35 points and into fourth place, strengthening their push at the top end of the table. However, Dramani has made it clear that improvement is non-negotiable as the Phobians turn their attention to a challenging Matchday 21 clash away to Bechem United this weekend.