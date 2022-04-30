4 hours ago

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has taken note of the fact that Ghana is currently at crossroads.

He says the only thing that will save the country is when the government listens to the plight of the people and act appropriately.

John Dramani Mahama who was President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016 believes that it’s time Ghana is placed fully on the desired road to ensure success for all.

Against this backdrop, the former President is expected to speak at an event organized on Monday May 2, 2022 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The former President is expected to tease out the various challenges bedevilling the country and provide solutions that when government takes into consideration will help change the state of the country.

John Dramani Mahama announcing the event said “Our country is, sadly, at a Crossroad, and demands that leadership listens to the people and acts appropriately. This is the surest way to success on our chosen national journey of democracy and opportunities for all. Ghana must be placed fully unto the desired road. On Monday May 02, 2022, I will be speaking on Ghana at a Crossroad, live on Facebook John Dramani Mahama, YouTube (@johnmahamatv) Channels, across a number of national radio and television channels and on other digital platforms”.