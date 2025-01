5 hours ago

Dreams FC earned a vital 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Accra Lions in a tense encounter at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday.

Kelvin Ahiable's 71st-minute strike proved decisive, securing the Believers their third win of the season and much-needed relief in their battle to escape relegation.

The victory lifts Dreams FC out of the drop zone, though they remain just two points clear of 16th-placed Nsoatreman FC, keeping the fight for survival tightly contested.