4 hours ago

Dreams FC produced a dramatic performance to defeat Medeama SC 3-2 and secure their place in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

In a pulsating semi-final encounter, Dreams FC took early control of the game when Kelvin Ahiable opened the scoring in the 24th minute, calmly finishing to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled just 12 minutes later as Suraj Seidu found the net, putting Dreams firmly in command before half-time.

However, Medeama responded before the break. Prince Owusu pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time, shifting momentum heading into the interval.

The second half resumed with renewed intensity, and Medeama quickly restored parity in the 49th minute, making it 2-2 and setting up a tense contest.

But Dreams FC were not to be denied. In the 55th minute, John Antwi struck what proved to be the decisive goal, sealing a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Despite late pressure from Medeama, Dreams held on to book their place in the final, where they will face Nations FC.

The result marks a significant milestone for Dreams FC, who now stand one match away from lifting one of Ghana’s most prestigious domestic trophies.