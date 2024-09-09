1 hour ago

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised his team’s resilience following their goalless draw against defending champions FC Samartex in their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League opener on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite being reduced to ten men after midfielder Collins Boah received a second yellow card in the 72nd minute, Dreams FC showed remarkable determination to hold off the champions and secure a point.

The red card, the first of the new season, left Zito’s side with an uphill battle for the final 18 minutes of the match.

While FC Samartex increased their attacking intensity in the second half, they were unable to break through Dreams FC's defense, despite their numerical advantage.

The match ended in a stalemate, with neither team able to find a decisive goal.

“In some ways, I will say it is a fair result because along the line we ran short of one man. We were struggling to make it at least a draw,” Coach Zito commented after the match.

“But before then, it was a well-fought battle. To me, they did well even though we wanted to win.”

Looking ahead, Dreams FC will now focus on their upcoming fixture against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars, aiming to build on their determined performance from the opening game.