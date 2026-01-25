4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have announced the departure of their assistant coach, Fiifi Parker Hanson, following his decision to step down from his role.

In a statement shared on the club’s official Facebook page, Dreams FC confirmed that Coach Hanson tendered his resignation in order to return to his Division Two club, which is currently facing difficulties.

The club said management had accepted his decision after receiving his letter of resignation, bringing his time on the technical bench to an end.

“Coach Hanson expressed his desire to return to his struggling Division Two club,” the statement said, adding that the decision was taken in good faith and with mutual understanding.

Dreams FC also paid tribute to the outgoing assistant coach, thanking him for his contribution to the team and wishing him well in the next chapter of his coaching career.

“The club places on record its thanks to the departed coach and wishes him the very best of luck,” the statement concluded.

Hanson’s exit comes as Dreams FC continue their campaign in the Ghana Premier League, with the club expected to announce further changes to its technical setup in due course.