2 hours ago

Dreams Football Club has bolstered its squad for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with the signing of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, who has joined from Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 26-year-old Ayi has agreed to a two-year contract with Dreams FC, extending through to 2026.

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, with the club expressing their enthusiasm about the new addition.

“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Richmond Ayi. The goalkeeper has signed a contract that will run until 2026,” Dreams FC declared in an official statement on X.

This signing comes as part of Dreams FC's strategy to strengthen their team following a challenging season.

Despite a commendable run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semi-finals in their debut campaign, the club struggled towards the end of the previous season and was unable to defend their FA Cup title.

In response to these challenges, Dreams FC is reportedly exploring further reinforcements and aims to bring in more top talents before the new season begins.

The club is focused on regaining their competitive edge and making a strong push in the upcoming season.