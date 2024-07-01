2 hours ago

Dreams FC have bolstered their attacking lineup with the signing of highly-rated forward Isaac Yaro from Division One side Tamale City.

Yaro joins the Dawu-based club after an impressive season, where he finished as the top scorer in Zone 1 of Division One, netting 17 goals.

His arrival marks the club's first signing of the off-season.

"Isaac Yaro has today signed a contract to complete his move to Dreams Football Club. The striker signed on the dotted lines after passing a medical.

He becomes our first signing this off-season, joining from Tamale City FC," confirmed Dreams FC in an official statement.

The prolific forward is expected to add significant firepower to Dreams FC's attack as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Dreams FC, former FA Cup winners, finished last season in ninth place and were unable to defend their title from the 2023/24 campaign.

Yaro will be competing for a starting role alongside the likes of John Antwi and Agyenim Boateng, aiming to elevate the team's performance in the next season.