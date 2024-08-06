2 hours ago

Dreams FC will relocate to the Tuba Astroturf for their home matches in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, marking the end of their nine-year tenure at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.

This move is part of the club's efforts to comply with the Club Licensing requirements.

In a statement released by the club, Dreams FC assured that the Tuba Astroturf will be upgraded to meet Premier League standards.

The management is committed to ensuring that the venue is fully prepared for the demands of top-flight football.

Dreams FC, known for their vibrant presence in the Ghanaian topflight and their impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup, are hopeful that the new venue will bring them success as they aim for their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

The 2024/25 season is set to kick off on September 6, 2024, with Dreams FC taking on defending champions FC Samartex 1996 in their opening match at the Tuba Astroturf.