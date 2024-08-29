24 minutes ago

Unknown persons have reportedly stolen the battery of a tipper truck which is part of the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) equipment in Konongo, within the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The DRIP equipment was parked at the Municipal Assembly premises, pending the completion of training for operators.

The theft was discovered on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

However, Accra-based Citi News reported that Assembly officials were on routine test when the theft was detected.

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Robert Yaw Kwakye, who confirmed the incident has condemned it in no uncertain terms.

According to him, a complaint has been lodged at the Police station with investigations underway.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwakye he has assured that the Assembly would intensify its surveillance to ensure the safety of the equipment.