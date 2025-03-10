20 hours ago

Two former students of Achimota School tragically lost their lives after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident occurred on the night of March 7, 2025, around 11:30 pm as the two ladies were crossing the highway on their way back to the University of Professional Studies from Achimota School’s annual Bonfire night.

A black Corolla hit them and fled the scene, leaving the women struggling for their lives.

Despite being rushed to the hospital by bystanders, Davida Asante Boateng was confirmed dead on arrival, while Lilian succumbed to her injuries the following morning, March 8.

Both ladies were part of the Achimota 2024 year group.