32 minutes ago

A driver has been arrested for running over a police officer on duty at Akwanserem police barrier in the Adansi Asokwa district of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Adams Fuseini Barro was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle with registration number GT 7116- P from Adansi Asokwa to New Edubiase.

Upon reaching Adansi Akwanserem police barrier, the speeding driver refused to heed to signal from the police to stop.

In attempting to flee the scene, he run over police officer, G/Const. Theophilus Amissah Arthur, before running into a stationary Matiz taxi car with registration number AC 337-20 injuring passengers onboard.

Constable Amissah Arthur and the other passengers were rushed to the Fomena district hospital for medical attention.

The driver was arrested and is currently in custody at Fomena district police headquarters.