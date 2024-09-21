Firefighters from the Sekondi Metro Station on Friday swiftly responded to an accident at Kansaworodo Junction.

The accident involved a DAF XF long vehicle with registration number GN 1294-21, carrying a 40-foot container of cooking oil.

The driver, who sustained head injuries, was taken to Fijai Hospital.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) revealed the station received a distress call at 12:36 pm.

ADO II Kenneth Agbavor led a crew to the scene and arrived at 12:43 hours to find the truck on its side with petrol spilling across the road and into nearby drains.

The crew immediately used foam compound to neutralize the risk of ignition, preventing a potential disaster.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the road crash.