3 hours ago

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has warned that government will not hesitate to act against transport operators who continue to charge excessive fares despite recent reductions in fuel prices.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu accused some commercial drivers of engaging in unlawful rent-seeking practices by deliberately creating artificial shortages in order to overcharge passengers.

He explained that following sustained reductions in fuel prices, transport unions agreed with government to implement a 15 per cent cut in transport fares. However, he noted that some drivers have ignored the directive, refusing to load passengers at designated terminals and instead picking them up at selective locations where they demand higher fares.

According to the minister, such practices are illegal and contravene the long-standing arrangement between government and transport unions, under which transport fares are reviewed and fixed twice a year, except under exceptional circumstances.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu stressed that the conduct of these drivers is causing needless hardship for commuters while eroding public confidence in the transport system.

He assured the public that government is working closely with the Minister for Transport and other relevant agencies to address the situation and ensure that operators who flout the agreed fares are sanctioned.

The minister concluded by urging transport operators to desist from exploiting passengers and to fully comply with the agreed fare reductions in the interest of commuters and the general public.