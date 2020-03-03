6 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has endured a torrid 2020 even though he got off to a good start in the year by tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Francisca now his wife.

But since his nuptials, things have never been the same for the shot stopper at his club side where he has been overlooked since his marriage for second choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

Felix Annan has not kept post for Asante Kotoko in the Premier League this year with his only involvement coming in the ill fated 2-1 loss in the MTN FA Cup match against lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has consistently overlooked the Kotoko captain since his marriage ceremony preferring Kwame Baah leading some people to suggest that there is a feud between the two.

Others have suggested that Maxwell Konadu has never liked Felix Annan all along with some ridiclously saying he has a problem with his height.

Felix Annan was the only local player named when Ghana last played the qualifiers last year under former coach Kwasi Appiah but this time he was left out due to his inactivity.

In a cryptic tweet, the Kotoko captain said 'thank you' moments after the Black Stars squad was announced as If to tell his current manager that thanks to you I have been dropped.