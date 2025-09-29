7 hours ago

Ghanaian DStv subscribers are set to enjoy enhanced service offerings after weeks of tense negotiations between the government and MultiChoice Africa.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, announced on Monday, September 29, 2025, that MultiChoice has agreed to what he described as an “unprecedented increased value offer” tailored specifically for Ghana.

“MultiChoice Africa has committed to an unprecedented increase in value offer only in Ghana, which will result in subscribers getting more services for less,” the Minister said at a press briefing. “Depending on the bouquet, subscribers will enjoy between 33% and 50% more value.”

Under the new arrangement, this is what subscribers will pay for their DStv packages:

* Padi Bouquet (GH¢59)

Subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the Access bouquet, valued at GH¢99, gaining 35 additional channels. This represents 40% savings.

* Access Bouquet (GH¢99)

Customers will be upgraded to the Family bouquet, currently priced at GH¢190, with 19 extra channels. This delivers 48% savings.

* Family Bouquet (GH¢190)

Subscribers will be upgraded to the Compact bouquet, priced at GH¢380, with 22 more channels and access to live football matches. This offers 50% savings and introduces premium sports content to Family bouquet users for the first time.

* Compact Bouquet (GH¢380)

Users will be upgraded to Compact Plus, valued at GH¢570, gaining 12 additional channels. This equates to 33% savings.

* Compact Plus (GH¢570)

Subscribers will move up to the Premium bouquet, priced at GH¢865, receiving 18 additional channels and a 34% value gain.

* Premium Bouquet (GH¢865

While there is no higher tier to upgrade to, Premium subscribers will continue to enjoy the full range of DStv content, along with all enhancements introduced across the lower tiers.

This new offer will run for an initial period of three months and is subject to renewal, pending a new agreement between the Government of Ghana and the MultiChoice Group.