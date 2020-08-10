27 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain and defender Joseph Hendricks has implored newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah to do a good job at the club as he will bear the fruits of his Kotoko labour in future.

Joe Hendricks was a pillar for Kumasi Asante between 1999-2005 helping the club to a second place finish in the Cup Winners Cup against WAC of Morocco in 2002.

He says till date he still enjoys from the fact that he played for Asante Kotoko and did very well for the club citing that for the past three years he has not paid garbage fees at his residence which cost GH30 a month.

"Because of the good work I did for Kotoko and I'm not paying garbage fee which cost GH 30 per month and the company has done this for me three years now." he told ASHH FM.

"We are happy to see a new CEO for Kotoko"

Hendricks has advised new CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah that if he manages Kotoko well it will be a blessing for him.

"Kotoko is a big club and if you manage it well it will be a blessing for you"

"My problem is that the past individuals who have manage Asante Kotoko haven't keep to their promise".

"The past management of Kotoko leave office with a fight and quarreling"

"This is not the time to frustrate Nana Yaw Amponsah but support and encourage him to do his best for the club" he said.