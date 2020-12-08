7 hours ago

Actor John Dumelo has called for a recount of ballots in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Mr Dumelo lost the keenly contested seat to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan after polling 37,778 out of 77,604 total votes cast.

In a tweet, Mr Dumelo said he had officially written to the District Electoral Officer of the area requesting a recount of ballots due to some irregularities.

The letter which he posted on Twitter read:

“I humbly write to your office seeking for a recount of all ballot boxes across the Constituency. This is due to several irregularities that has been identified in some of polling centers. One of such irregularities was swapping of my figures and that of the NPP candidate's figures at polling centers. Counting on your usual Co-operation.”

I have officially written to the District Electoral officer to request for a recount across the constituency due to several irregularities. pic.twitter.com/zS7BJvxQC5

— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) December 8, 2020