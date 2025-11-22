1 hour ago

Frequent power cuts on Friday afternoon forced an abrupt halt to proceedings at the Kumasi High Court in the ongoing case involving Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who is asking the court to affirm her status as the lawful spouse of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

The disruptions occurred at critical moments of the hearing, during the cross-examination of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the head of the Ekuona family at Parkoso and the first defendant in the case.

Counsel for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, William Kusi, was questioning the family head when the courtroom was first plunged into darkness at 2:49 p.m.

The sudden outage caused immediate concern for the presiding judge, Justice Dorinda Smith-Arthur, who exclaimed, “My goodness! Did you save it?”—a reference to the risk of losing electronically typed court records when the computers abruptly shut down.

For over 15 minutes, court staff, lawyers, journalists and litigants waited in uncertainty as the power remained off. With no indication of restoration, Justice Smith-Arthur suspended the sitting and adjourned the matter, effectively cutting short the testimony of the family head.

Ironically, power was restored at 3:08 p.m.—just three minutes after the adjournment and shortly after the judge had retired to her chambers.

However, as she attempted to reconvene the session, electricity went off again at 3:10 p.m., prompting frustration among those present.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh is before the court seeking a declaration that she is the sole legally recognised wife of the late musician and therefore entitled to undertake all widowhood rites.

She is also requesting an order restraining Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni—who had six children with Daddy Lumba—from presenting herself as his widow.

The case has been rescheduled to Monday, November 24, when the cross-examination of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is expected to continue.