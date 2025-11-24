1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has sent a duplicate docket of the murder case involving Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), both the Police and the Court will have to await guidance from the Attorney General before proceeding further.

Meanwhile, the case involving the suspects, Bright Aweh, also known as Highest Bright, and Thomas Zigah, has been adjourned to December 3, 2025. The matter was previously adjourned after the court did not sit on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The two accused, brought before the Adabraka District Court under heavy security, were escorted out after the next adjourned date was set. Represented by their lawyers, their pleas have been reserved despite facing charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

The incident dates back to July 3, 2025, when Amoah went missing after leaving his home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estates. His body was discovered days later in a drain at Abom Junction.

Investigations revealed that the meeting was arranged following WhatsApp exchanges involving images of cash, allegedly intended to settle a debt. Aweh claimed he had given Amoah GHC500,000 to pay off a debt and keep the balance, but inconsistencies in his account raised suspicion.

He was initially charged with kidnapping and later arrested for Amoah’s murder after police discovered a bloodstained camouflage fabric and a fufu pestle wrapped in polythene at his residence.

Zigah was subsequently arrested following weeks of investigations.

Both Aweh and Zigah are now facing charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

GNA