1 hour ago

Anderlecht defender Derrick Luckassen is finally ready to represent Ghana in international football.

According to media reports, the versatile defender has written to the Ghana FA asking them to commence his nationality switch.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, the 25-year old defender has represented the Netherlands at the various youth national team levels but has opted to play for his motherland at the senior national level.

Reports say the PSV asset has officially written to country’s football governing body to commence documentations to declare him eligible to play for the four-time African Champions.

The player who previously has held talks with former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, recently was visited by current Ghana Coach CK Akonnor when he traveled to Belgium to monitor Ghanaian players as part of his Europe tour to unearth new talents for the African powerhouse.

Luckassen joined the Belgian giants on loan from his parent club PSV Eindhoven in 2019 the summer transfer and has since strongly established himself as a pillar in defense for Vincent Kompany’s side.

The Lanky defender currently plays as a center-back at Anderlecht can also play both the right-back and left-back roles as a result of his versatility on the pitch.

Derrick Luckassen’s three other brothers namely Kevin Luckassen, Brian Brobbey- Ajax Amsterdam and Samuel Brobbey of Almere City all play professional football.