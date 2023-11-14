1 hour ago

Exciting young attacker Jayden Addai, born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, has officially signed a five-year contract extension with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar following successful negotiations.

The 18-year-old, who garnered interest from various European clubs, including English Premier League giants Manchester United, has committed his future to AZ Alkmaar until mid-2028.

The club's official statement announced, "AZ has broken open the ongoing contract of Jayden Addai and extended it long-term.

In the AFAS Stadium, the eighteen-year-old winger of Jong AZ signed a new agreement until mid-2028. For Addai, this is his third contract with AZ."

Addai, who joined AZ Alkmaar at the age of eleven in 2016, has been a standout performer in the club's youth system.

His remarkable campaign in the UEFA Youth League last season, where he scored four goals in eight games, played a pivotal role in helping AZ Alkmaar secure the title.

In the current season, Addai has continued to impress, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances for Jong Alkmaar, the AZ Alkmaar second team, in various competitions.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Jayden Addai retains eligibility to play for Ghana despite representing the Netherlands at youth levels.

His commitment to AZ Alkmaar signals a promising continuation of his development within the club's setup.