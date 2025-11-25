1 hour ago

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent Jayden Addai produced a dazzling performance on Monday night, scoring twice as Como thumped Torino 5-1 in their Serie A Week 12 clash.

Addai opened the scoring in the 11th minute, drilling home a powerful strike after a precise pass from Jesus Rodriguez. Though Torino equalised through Nikola Vlasic’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, Addai restored Como’s lead just seven minutes into the second half with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

From there, Como ran riot:



72’: Jacobo Ramon headed in Maximo Perrone’s cross.



75’: Nico Paz added another, confirmed after VAR review.



86’: Martin Baturina capped the rout with a sublime strike.

Torino’s goalkeeper Alberto Paleari was left helpless as Como sealed a resounding victory.

Addai’s brace earned him the Man of the Match Award, taking his tally to 3 goals in 7 Serie A appearances this season. His sharp movement, clinical finishing, and growing influence underline his rising profile in Italian football.

Ghanaian Roots

Beyond his club exploits, Addai has spoken openly about his heritage and international future:

“I have both a Ghanaian and Dutch passports. I have a choice to choose between Holland and Ghana. Certainly, Ghana is truly in my heart. Both parents are Ghanaian and I grew up Ghanaian in the Netherlands.”

With his form attracting attention, the 20-year-old forward could soon face a pivotal decision on whether to represent the Black Stars or the Dutch national team at senior level.