14 hours ago

Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong, Dutch internationals with Ghanaian heritage, have secured spots in the final Holland squad for the upcoming 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Their stellar performances throughout the season with their respective clubs earned them well-deserved positions in the highly anticipated tournament's final roster.

Brobbey, who showcases his talent at Dutch powerhouse Ajax, is yet to debut for the Oranje, while Frimpong, representing Bayer Leverkusen, boasts two previous appearances.

Both players reported to the national team camp last weekend following the conclusion of their European club season campaigns.

Brobbey's standout season in the Dutch Eredivisie saw him net an impressive 18 goals in 30 matches for Ajax.

On the other hand, Frimpong, operating as a right-back, made significant goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen, aiding his team in securing a domestic double by clinching both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

He notably scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists from his defensive position.

While both players have committed to representing the Netherlands, they remain eligible to switch allegiance to the Black Stars due to recent changes in FIFA's nationality switch rules.

Their inclusion in the Dutch squad for Euro 2024 showcases their talent and potential impact on the international stage.