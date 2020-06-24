1 hour ago

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt and Derrick Arthur Köhn were both with Bayern Munich second team

Two Ghaanian stars Kwasi Okyere Wriedt and Derrick Arthur Köhn have completed their switch from Beyern Munich to Dutch side Willem II.

The move which was in January has finally materialised as the duo hope to revive their careers.

Willem II have already presented two new players for the 2020/2021 season. The Tricolores have concluded a double deal with Bayern Munich: striker Kwasi Wriedt and left back Derrick Köhn make the switch to Tilburg in the summer.

The Ghanaian-German duo signed until mid-2023, Willem II announces through the official channels . The two will be officially presented at a later date.

The 25-year-old Wriedt has played for the second team of Bayern Munich since 2017, made two appearances on behalf of the first of Der Rekordmeister and also has two international matches on behalf of Ghana. Köhn, trained at Hamburger SV, also came to Munich in 2017, but has not yet made his debut for the main force.

