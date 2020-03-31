45 minutes ago

Highly-rated AZ Alkmaar forward, Myron Boadu has disclosed that he easily chose to represent the Netherlands national team because there was no contact from Ghana.

The teenage sensation born in Holland is of Ghanaian descent and could have represented the West African country at the national team level.

While there were reports that he was being poached by the Ghana FA to come to play for the Black Stars, he has in a recent interview debunked those talks.

According to him, his parents, nor his agent was never contacted over a possible switch in nationality.

''No actually not. Me, my parents and my agent have never had a call or anything. So I didn’t have to choose. In the end it all went quickly with Oranje”, the 19-year-old said as quoted by the AZ website.

Myron Boadu has made his way into the Dutch senior national team and was even part of the country’s provisional squad for the 2020 European Championship before it was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

He describes the situation as a shame but stresses that health is the most important thing during this period.

“That is a shame, of course. But health is the most important thing. The pre-selection does show that the national coach has confidence in me”, Boadu shared