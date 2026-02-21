10 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has intensified efforts to decentralise its operations with the expansion of service centres across the country, a move aimed at eliminating middlemen, improving transparency and bringing services closer to the public.

Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the establishment of premium service centres forms part of a broader strategy to enhance efficiency and accountability in line with the government’s reset agenda.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of the new DVLA Midcity Premium Centre at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis.

According to Mr Kotey, road safety remains the Authority’s core mandate, and decisive measures are being implemented to eliminate the activities of “goro boys” by ensuring direct engagement between the DVLA and its clients. This, he explained, will guarantee that only qualified and properly certified individuals operate within the transport sector.

He stressed that expanding the Authority’s physical presence nationwide would not only improve accessibility but also curb the influence of middlemen within the system. Addressing the “goro boys” phenomenon, he noted, would involve both strict enforcement and strategic expansion to make such activities unnecessary.

Mr Kotey further disclosed that the Bantama facility was established through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the DVLA and Midcity Auto Service, commending the private partner for its collaboration.

He underscored the importance of strict compliance with road safety standards, stating that all drivers must undergo proper training, testing and certification, while vehicles must be duly registered and approved before being permitted on the roads.

The Bantama Premium Centre will provide a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, issuance of new driver’s licences, licence renewals and upgrades, replacement of expired or lost licences, and conversion of foreign licences.

Equipped with modern technology integrated into the DVLA’s digital systems, the facility is expected to deliver faster, more efficient and convenient services.

Chief Operating Officer of Midcity Auto Service, Opanin Agya Poku, said the partnership would enable clients to access multiple services at a single location, reducing long-distance travel. He added that the centre would also conduct roadworthiness checks prior to registration and offer eye-testing services to assess applicants’ vision before licences are issued.