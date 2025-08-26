6 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has unveiled the first sample of Ghana’s upcoming vehicle registration plate, scheduled for rollout in January 2026.

DVLA’s Executive Director, Julius Neequaye Kotey, shared details of the new plate in a post on Monday, August 25, 2025, highlighting its advanced security and regulatory features.

According to him, the new system represents a major upgrade in Ghana’s vehicle management framework, incorporating Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and other modern tools to improve security, efficiency, and road safety.

Key Features of the New Plate



Regional Identification: Plates will display the name and slogan of the region of registration.



New Numbering Format: A vehicle’s unique identity number will be combined with an area code (e.g., 2301-GR1), replacing the current year-based format for easier identification.



Reflective Design: Improved visibility for both day and night use.



RFID Technology: Embedded chips will link vehicles to a central database, supporting law enforcement, preventing smuggling, and aiding tracking.



Digital Integration: Facilitates automated toll collection and reduces fraud and human error in vehicle registration.

Mr. Kotey described the initiative as a “significant step forward” in strengthening vehicle regulation in Ghana.

“The introduction of a new number plate system is a significant step forward for vehicle regulation and security. The new plates will be equipped with RFID technology and other features to modernise vehicle management and improve road safety,” he stated.

He further explained that the plates will enable seamless toll payment, enhanced law enforcement support, and better fraud prevention, aligning Ghana’s vehicle registration system with international best practices.

However, he clarified that the sample design and features remain subject to modification before the official launch.

The final rollout is expected to begin in January 2026.