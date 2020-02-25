1 hour ago

Covenant Presbyterian School, Dzorwulu last Friday February 21, organized its 2020 Funfair to the jubilation and admiration of the entire student body in Accra.

The mammoth Funfair event which was staged at the school’s forecourt at Dzorwulu, Accra also witnessed various display of talent shows. It was aimed at ensuring children have quality leisure play time necessary for effective education.

For nine hours, children from the pre-school to JHS were locked up in performance of galore of fun games and activities ranging from singing, dancing, rapping, swimming, bouncing castles, cone hunting, piñata game, face painting as well as sporting activities among others.

Headmistress of the School Evelyn Amoamah Antwi speaking on the sidelines of the event observed though the day was purposely designed for the fun of it, the need for hunting of young talents equally another crucial component hence the introduction of the talent show as part of activities for marking the school’s annual Funfair event.

While explaining the importance of hunting for young talents in school especially on Funfairs, she said, “We’ve been hunting for talents because we believe there are hidden talents in children that needs to be unearth and polished for a brighter future. “It is only when you organize programs like this that you would be able to unearth those talents”.

“Some of them may not be good in classroom but I tell you, when it comes to programs like this and you allow them to exhibit what is in them, it helps”, she posited.

Touching on the performances put up by some kids during the talents show session, Mrs. Evelyn Amoamah Antwi recounted how simply amazed she was watching some fantastic moves displayed by the ‘talented children’ especially those at the primary level while engaged in rapping, singing, dancing among others.

Finally while announcing the school preparedness to hunt for young talents in robotics and other computer games, the Headmistress also hinted that those kids who have exhibited great talents during the show will be identified, have their talents honed and made to represent the school in the upcoming sports festivals and other games competitions particularly at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

For her part, Head of Pre-School Department, Covenant Presby School, Mrs. Hilda Mantey bemoaned lack of support on part of the parents during Fun days in schools.

She therefore called on parents to give teachers the necessary backing during annual Funfair events and talent shows to ensure the full benefits of the program are achieved.

Chief Executive Officer of Kids Haven (Toy Company), Jacklyn Mensah whose products and services aided the school to put up a successful event observed that fun days are not just about jumping on bouncing castles, trampoline and others but rather a moment of where kids get to experience education beyond teaching and learning under a fixed timetable, as they learn and adopt new ideas in various forms based on their ages, interests, intelligence and exposure.

The highpoint of the event was when the entire student body was thrilled by the performances of Shegelaborbor a.k.a “ForWat”, a Corporate Stand Up Comedian and a Comic Actor who took the show to another level with his hilarious clean comedy.

Some students who could not hide their excitement in marking such a fun-filled and momentous occasion in an interview appealed to the school authorities to consider making the Funfair cum talent show a daily celebration instead an annual event.

Covenant Presbyterian School is a private mission school and a Christian institution. Established in 1992 by the Presbyterian church of Ghana, covenant congregation, Dzorwulu in Accra, the school offers 9-year basic education largely in accordance with the Ghana Education Syllabus and Examination Council. The school also has a pre-school from age 2.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor