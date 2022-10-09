1 hour ago

The Electronic Transaction levy commonly called E-levy has raked in ¢328.80million as of September 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced.

According to Commissioner–General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, on month-month basis the country continues to see a 20 percent improvement in collection of the levy.

“Electronic Transfer Levy – We commenced the implementation of this levy in May 2022. Revenue from E-levy as of September 2022 amounted to GHS328.80M.

“It is worth mentioning that, month-on-month basis we continue to see a 20% improvement in collection of the levy. It is therefore our expectation that this will continue and improve domestic revenue generation to support government expenditure, he stated while announcing the Revenue Performance for 2022.

He disclosed that the GRA has acquired a USSD code that will allow every Ghanaian to check on their tax compliance status.

“We have also acquired a USSD code that will allow every Ghanaian to check on their tax compliance status. This shortcode will be made public as soon as possible,” he stated.

The controversial levy started on Sunday, May 1 amidst rejection of the policy by a section of Ghanaians especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who thought that it threatened electronic transactions.

The GRA assured the general public that adequate measures had been put in place to make the implementation smooth.

A statement issued on Saturday, April 30 said “The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to inform the public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act (Act1075) will commence on Sunday, May 1.

“The GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the charging entities on the implementation of the e-levy with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the levy by the due date.

“The authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy. We encourage the general public to contact the authority.”