2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has succeeded in ensuring that government maintains the GH¢100 Mobile Money threshold.

Parliament also approved the reduction of the Electronic Transfer Levy from 1.5 to 1 percent, effective 2023.

Debating the amendment of the Bill in Parliament, Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the Minority would now support the levy to help the government rake in an amount of GH¢2.2 billion for 2023.

“The value of GH¢100 from the time the levy was introduced till today has been eroded. So I don’t know why that threshold should be removed. Our position is that, this levy should be removed completely. Since we haven’t been able to achieve that and government has reduced it from 1.5 to one percent, we cannot be the same people to oppose it.”

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the 2.5 percent Value Added Tax increase proposed by the government effective 2023.

Ghanaians will thus pay more for goods and services in the ensuing year.

Despite the Minority’s opposition to the move, the House approved the motion after a head count offered the Majority 136 votes against the Minority’s 135 votes.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said such approval would only worsen the economic hardship.

Parliament has approved the Appropriations Bill for the 2023 fiscal year. The bill captures all estimates of government’s planned expenditure.

The government intends to spend an amount of GH¢227 billion with GHS¢800 million from the Consolidated Fund and other public funds for 2023.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin led the house to approve the Bill. “The Appropriation Bill 2022 is duly read the third time and passed”, he said.

Meanwhile, the house has adjourned sine die for the Christmas festivities.

Source: citifmonline