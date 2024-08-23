12 hours ago

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has responded to his colleague Stonebwoy after the latter criticized the Recording Academy for “misrepresenting” Ghana’s Hiplife history.

Stonebwoy expressed his dissatisfaction with the omission of his contributions to Hiplife in the Grammy’s recent article, arguing that his impact on Ghana’s music scene is significant and should not be overlooked.

The Grammy feature highlighted 10 key figures who have been instrumental in shaping Hiplife, from Reggie Rockstone to King Paluta, the artist behind the current hit “Aseda.”

In response to Stonebwoy’s remarks, Shatta Wale, whose name was included in the article alongside fellow dancehall musician Samini, advised Stonebwoy to remain silent.

Shatta Wale took to Twitter, questioning Stonebwoy’s stance: “How are you gonna demand a shoutout in a Hiplife article when you didn’t even get the memo back then?”

He then offered a piece of advice: “Somebody needs to deflate this ego a bit—let’s give credit where it’s actually due! @stonebwoy, we need less ‘big head’ and more facts!”

Shatta Wale also suggested that Stonebwoy’s frustration stemmed from jealousy, as his own name was included in the article while Stonebwoy’s was not.