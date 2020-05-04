2 hours ago

Four royals of the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region arrested by the Police over the weekend for flouting social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19 are expected to be processed for court on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.

According to the Police the four royals spearheaded the enstoolment of the Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional area, Odehye Kwadwo Kesse despite a ban on social gathering as part of moves to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus which has killed 18 Ghanaians so far with some 2,169 recorded cases.

President Akufo-Addo extended the ban on social gatherings by additional two-weeks during his last address to the nation.

Social distancing is recommended by the World Health Organisation as part of measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To this end, some Ghanaians took to social media to criticise the action by the traditional council saying they put the lives of the people of the region at risk with their mass gathering.