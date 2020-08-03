1 hour ago

The Deputy Education Minister in charge of CVTET, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has toured the various Vocational and Technical schools in Kofofidua, the Eastern Regional capital, to observe how candidates are coping with the ongoing WASSCE.

According to her, CVTET has five major core subjects like English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, Integrated Science and Technology.

Mrs Gifty Twum - Ampofo visited the Koforidua Technical Institute, St Paul Technical, Akyem - Kukurantumi, and Christian Heritage - Koforidua, out of the nine Vocational and Technical Schools in the region.

She added that the students will write the core subjects this week and the following week as well and the NAPTIC is examination council responsible for the core subjects.

She said that they decided to visit the various schools to monitor if they are practising the safety protocols regarding Covid -19.

She admitted that upon their visit to the various Technical schools in the region, everything has actually been put in its right state.

She also disclosed her excitement concerning the increment in students who are partaking the exams.

“The most exciting part is that CVTET is growing because when you look at students who partook in the exams in 2017, then you will realize that the number keeps increasing, we need 200 students to reach a number of 26000 students”, she revealed.

She wished the students well in their ongoing WASSCE and encourages them to do their best.

Photos below show the Minister at Koforidua Technical University: