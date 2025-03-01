3 days ago

The Eastern Region House of Chiefs (ERHC) has granted an interim injunction, restraining Baffour Akoto Osei from presenting himself as the Omanhene of Kwahu.

This development comes after Nana Kwaku Boateng, the Etena/Bretuo Abusuapanyin of Kubaase Abetifi, petitioned the ERHC, challenging the purported destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II by some kingmakers without due process.

According to the petition, Nana Kwaku Boateng stated that "the purported destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II by some kingmakers without due process is unlawful."

He further argued that "the kingmakers did not follow the proper procedures for destooling a chief, and therefore, the purported destoolment is null and void."

The ERHC's Judicial Committee, in its ruling on January 19, 2025, prevented the kingmakers from interfering with Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II's duties at his Abene Palace.

The Committee stated that "the interim injunction is granted to prevent the kingmakers from taking any further action that may interfere with the duties of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II as the Omanhene of Kwahu."

In a related matter, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II secured a restraining order against Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman, the Abetifihene, who had styled himself as the acting president of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

The Abetifihene's actions followed the purported destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II in October 2024.

According to the court documents, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II stated that "the Abetifihene's actions are unlawful and constitute a threat to my position as the Omanhene of Kwahu."

He further argued that "the Abetifihene does not have the authority to call himself the acting president of the Kwahu Traditional Council, and therefore, his actions are null and void."

The High Court in Koforidua, in its ruling on February 28, 2025, granted an injunction to prevent the Abetifihene from holding himself out as the acting president or calling any meetings of the Council without Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II's authorization.

The court stated that "the injunction is granted to prevent the Abetifihene from taking any further action that may interfere with the duties of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II as the Omanhene of Kwahu."

The ongoing legal battle highlights the tension within the Kwahu Traditional Council, with the court intervening to uphold Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II's position and authority as the legitimate Kwahumanhene and president of the Council.