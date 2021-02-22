2 hours ago

A businessman and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Ernest Kwasi Addo, has donated some logistics to support the activities of the party in the Ayensuano constituency.

The items donated include; motorbikes, nose masks, hand sanitizers, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

At a ceremony to present the items to the constituency executives, Mr. Addo said the donation will help prepare the NPP towards the 2024 elections.

He commended the executives for their selfless and dedicated leadership before and during the just ended general elections.

He urged them to continue the good work to make the party appealing to the electorates.

He promised to do his possible best to support the constituency whenever the need be.

The executives expressed gratitude to him for his kind gesture.