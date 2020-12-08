11 hours ago

Some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region have boycotted the Electoral Commission’s collation of election results from the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

The former Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency and a leading member of the 2020 NDC camping team in the region, Baba Jamal who accused the Electoral Commission of deliberately delaying the collating process at the regional collation centre in Koforidua says the NDC has already collated their results from all the 33 constituencies in the region.

“We thought that all the results were going to be counted and projected, we all agreeD on it, and then we get the certified results and take them to our mother party, but we have been here since morning and you have announced only 13 constituencies, when will you finish? We need to join the function in Accra, when are we going to finish?”

“In any case, we have collated the results from all 33 constituencies and NDC has 38.53% of the total presidential votes here. All the collated votes from the 33 constituencies per our calculations show that we have received 468,871 votes and whatever your results are, we know our percentage, and on that note, we will take leave of you so that we can go and attend to other things because we are aware you have already transmitted the results to Accra and that means we being here won’t change anything,” he added.

citifmonline