A taxi cab driver believed to be in his early thirties (30s) with a vehicle registration number GT 8797- W has been found dead inside his cab at Bremang in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased popularly known as Virgin was found dead Wednesday morning March 3, 2021 at a filling station where he parked his taxi cab to get some rest.

An eyewitness witness Oheneba Kwabena Gyebi who narrated the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “the deceased usually parks his car every day at the filling station at night and sometimes he spends the night inside his car and continues with his work at dawn around 4:30am”.

“Yesterday he came to park his car and he even talked to us so this morning around 6am we realized that his car is still there. We got near the car to wake him up so he can move his car and we realized that he is dead” He explained.

According to the eyewitness, “We saw for sale sticker on his car and we called the number. We talked to the person and he told us that he is the car owner and he is in Accra”

Bremang UGC Police Command has retrieved the body of the deceased from the taxi cab.

The body has since been deposited at Ebenezer Mortuary at Tafo for autopsy while the police has commenced investigation into the matter.